Tickets are now live for the Creative Blend festival, a celebration of all things creativity in the Riverina at the tail end of September.
The Creative Blend festival is running over September 29 and 30 at the Whitton Malthouse, with a range of workshops and talks centred around creativity - from playwriting and songwriting all the way to cupcake decorating.
The keynote is Australian author John Marsden, the bestselling writer behind the Tomorrow, When the War Began series and young adult novels such as Letters from the Inside and So Much to Tell You - many of which are studied in high schools to this day.
Mr Marsden will be delivering a night-time talk and a Q&A at an 'Evening with John Marsden' event on September 29, but will also be delivering the keynote workshop on September 30 for budding writers.
Organiser Emily Fishenden said that she was nervous, but excited to be putting on the festivities.
"This is the first festival of its kind in our area. Many years ago, there was a 'Readers Festival' that was held in Griffith so we're hoping to bring a similar atmosphere back for this one," she said.
"It's exciting that we have something so unique coming to our area. Normally people have to travel to Sydney, Melbourne or Bendigo so we're excited to be bringing it to the Riverina."
Ms Fishenden will also be moderating the Marsden events, and said she was a little intimidated after studying his work in high school herself but was looking forward to hearing from him.
"I am a very, very big John Marsden fan, I studied his texts in English from year 8 to 10. He's definitely one of my all time favourites, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to join him on stage to interview him for our festival."
Tickets are now available through the Creative Connections Riverina facebook page.
