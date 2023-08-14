Nothing like your first 100 years

It's not often you can celebrate your first centenary and for The Area News, it's our turn.
The Area News got its start when PJ 'Jack' Slattery started the newspaper for Griffith in 1923.
Mr Slattery arrived in Griffith in 1919 as a correspondent for the Mirrool Irrigator. He picked up the job after having started at Leeton's Murrumbidgee Irrigator in 1916.
He wasn't a stranger to news and he first got his start in newspapers when he joined the Lancefield Mercury at the age of 13 in 1906.
In 1934, Slattery sold The Area News to Western Newspapers who appointed their own managing editor.
Since then we've published billions of words and thousands of photos as we've told the story of Griffith - the good, the bad and the unfortunate.
To mark the first 100 years we're looking to highlight some of the people behind the news which have helped shape and been shaped by their time in this community.
In keeping with the mission Slattery set down of being 'the people's paper', we're opening the floor for you to share memories you might like to see remembered.
Let us know by emailing editor Declan Rurenga at drurenga@areanews.com.au.
