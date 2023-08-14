On Wednesday eighteen women played a Stableford and there were sufficient numbers for two divisions.
Congratulations to Kathy King who carded 39 points, the best score of the day and won Division One. Elizabeth Graham was the runner up with 36 points.
Division Two winner was Susan Tyrrell on a countback from Chris Cunial. Both ladies recorded 35 points.
Yvonne Couper was the only NTP winner on the 16th green. Balls ran down to 34 points and the winners were R Alpen, C Eade, D Spence, D Dossetor and Y Couper.
The event on Saturday was a Stroke Flag Event sponsored by Will Mead. Twenty-four ladies participated in the competition.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Barker who won Division Two with a terrific score of 68 nett, the best score of the day. One shot back was runner up Will Mead who also had an excellent score of 69 nett.
Division One winner was Thy Ly who came in with a credible score of 71 nett. Runner up Yvonne Couper carded 72 nett.
The winners of the Flag Event are Lyn Hedditch, Jill Hamond and Elizabeth Barker, Division One, Division Two and Division Three respectively. Thankyou Will Mead for donating the trophies.
The score to win a ball was 74 nett on a countback. The winners were K Tyson, D Spence, E Graham, C Eade, L Hedditch, C Mackey, K King, J Hammond and V Tull, a visitor from Ballina.
On Sunday the Foursomes 27 Holes Championship was played in good conditions and the field avoided the rain.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Barker/Natalie Cassidy who are the Scratch Champions for 2023 with a score of 142. Elizabeth Graham/Donna Dossetor are the runners up with a score of 146.
Congratulations to Kathy King and Dale Spence who are the Handicap Champions for 2023 with a score of 109.25. Close behind with a score of 109.75 were runners up Karen Baratto/Elaine Dal Bon.
The winners of the day's event were Lyn Hedditch/Cherie Eade with a score of 112.75. Runners up were Will Mead/Mary Gifford with a score of 113.75.
