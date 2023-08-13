On the eve of finals, DPC Roosters have sent a strong message to the rest of the competition after holding West Wyalong scoreless in Darlington Point.
Samuel Storey was able to get the scoring underway early, and the Roosters may have thought they were in for a high-scoring afternoon after crossing after just four minutes.
The early points didn't set the tone, as it would be another 20 minutes before Storey was able to score his second of the game and give the home side a 12-0 lead.
Jonathan Sila pushed the lead out further with his fourth of the season six minutes before the break to see DPC leading 16-0 at the break.
Five minutes after the break Dakota Grace was able to find his way over before Gage Grace finished the point scoring with half an hour remaining to see the Roosters come away with a 28-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Leeton stays just ahead of the Roosters after the Greens picked up a forfeit win over TLU Sharks.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
