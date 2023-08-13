Yenda has made their first step towards a return to first-grade finals after coming away with the two points from a high-scoring clash against Yanco-Wamoon.
The scoring started early for the Blueheelers as Shorne Ngu scored within three minutes of his return from injury, but it was quickly answered by the Hawks with Jack Cooper crossing just five minutes later.
Isaiah Little-Buerckner restored Yenda's advantage before a try to Elwyn Ravu and second to Cooper saw Yanco take an 18-12 lead after 32 minutes.
A try to Jyden Smith and another to the Blueheelers before the break saw them leading 22-16 at the break in a game they knew they had to win.
The Hawks weren't going to go down quietly as Rowan Matthews struck just a minute after halftime before a second to Smith and one to Feate Tauaneai and Trey Eldridge saw the Blueheelers look to move out of reach.
Cooper and Matthews scored either side of a second to Ngu to see the Yenda side able to hold on for a 44-40 victory.
Their local rivals, the Black and Whites, did them a favour as they were able to come away 42-16 win over the Magpies at Hay Park.
A double to Naashon Mataora and one try each to Chaise Sergi, Andrew Lavaka, Ronald Bamblett, Solo Toru, Sehmmy Tawake, and George Broome secured the two points for the Panthers.
Jeremaia Nakete crossed twice for the Magpies.
It means the fate of the final top-five team will be decided when Yenda make the trip out to Hay next weekend in the final round.
