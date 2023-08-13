The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood put South Wagga to the sword in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:38am, first published August 13 2023 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a debut to remember for Hanwood's Zane Vardanega as he scored a hat-trick within 17 minutes of coming off the bench against South Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.