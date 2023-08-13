It was a debut to remember for Hanwood's Zane Vardanega as he scored a hat-trick within 17 minutes of coming off the bench against South Wagga.
It was a quiet start to the game before Nathan Battocchio opened the scoring for Hanwood in the 18th minute before Jordan Bellato doubled the advantage just before halftime after he was able to pinch the ball at the top of the box and turn and shoot to give the home side a 2-0 lead at the break.
Hanwood looked to put the game to bed quickly in the second half, starting with Vardanega winning a penalty after knocking the ball around the keeper and converting from the spot.
He wasted no time getting his second goal in first grade just four minutes later before Battocchio was able to come off his wing and load up on his left foot to find the top corner.
Vardanega scored his third goal in the space of 10 minutes to all but wrap the game up, with Hanwood leading 6-0 just after the hour mark.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was pleased to finally be able to give Vardanega his chance in first grade.
"He has been banging them in for third grade, and we have been integrating him into training," he said.
"With the drop-down rule in Wagga, it makes it difficult to give boys a game, but today was the perfect opportunity. He came on and took his chances."
Bellato was able to put the icing on the cake for the Hanwood side with his second of the afternoon and see the home side their 12th win of the season.
In a game where the points were secured early, Bertacco was pleased his side continued to keep their foot on South Wagga's throat.
"Those games can go either way," he said.
"They can be a slogfest, and you just go through the motions, or you can do what the boys did today and drive hard to score more goals.
"In that regard, we are lucky with the young squad that we have got, they want to score goals.
"With an average age of under 18 to do that is pretty positive."
Despite the seven goals, the Hanwood coach felt his side probably could have buried another couple with the chances they were able to create.
"We were pretty ruthless with how we kept the ball, but the negative would be the final ball," he said.
"We probably created more chances, and we probably could have taken them, but the way that we kept the ball today and even when we lost it, the quick transition to win it back was really positive."
Hanwood will head to Junee next weekend to play their rescheduled round 11 clash against Tumut.
