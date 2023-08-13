Yoogali SC are still yet to drop at point this season at Solar Mad Stadium after picking up the points with a 2-0 win over Belconnen United.
It was a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes before Yoogali were able to get the first shot on target through Mason Donadel, and Joey Preece couldn't quite get to the rebound.
YOogali then had fairly a fairly strong shout for a penalty after Donadel was able to cut back in off the byline and looked to have been brought down by the Belconnen defence, but the pleads were waved away.
The home side was able to open the scoring in the 23rd minute as Donadel was picked out on the back post, and he was able to play the ball back to Mohammed Khanoussi, who made no mistake.
Another penalty shout was waved away after Donadel looked to have been brought down after knocking the ball over the keeper and came off worse for wear carrying his arm into the halftime break.
Yoogali SC spearhead, Darren Bailey, was pleased with his side's ability to put the decisions out of their mind.
"Calls are always going to either go your way or go against you," he said.
"Everyone always says that because we are in Griffith, the refs are with you. A couple of calls probably should have gone to us, but if you sit and think that the ref is going to win you games or you hope that, you are never going to win.
"At the end of the day, it's one team against the other, and if you are waiting for the referee to help your team win, it's never going to happen."
With his wrist heavily strapped, Donadel took to the field, and Bailey said the winger should be proud of his efforts.
"That is the mentality that is installed into the club," he said.
"He has been here since he was a junior, and he proved that hunger and desire to fight for his teammates and set up the goal straight after halftime.
"He led by example, and he is only 20, and to be doing that at only 20 is brilliant."
Donadel played a vital role in the goal that secured the points for the home side as just a minute after the halftime break, he was able to play in Preece, who buried the shot at the second time of asking.
The important points keep Yoogali SC four points ahead of Queanbeyan City in the race for National Premier League promotion with three games remaining, although City do still have a game against Wagga City Wanderers to be played on September 3.
The Riverina Derby will take centre stage next weekend as Yoogali make the trip to take on the Wanderers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
