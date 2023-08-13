A PLAN charting the future of the city's cultural institutions has been written up and community feedback is sought.
The plan outlines the current state of the art gallery, theatre, library and the Pioneer Park Museum.
A 'place and context' analysis of those institutions and their how they relate to each other and their location in the city, potential sources of government funding and strategies for each of them.
The suitability of the current art gallery and potential locations for a new one are identified, as well as determining a potential value for the 'clock building' and whether it fits with the city's cultural requirements.
"It is great news that the Griffith Cultural Precinct Master Plan is finally out for Public scrutiny," Griffith Regional Art Gallery Group chairman Brian Sainty said.
With the plan created for council covering several cultural facilities, Mr Sainty called on supporters of a new art gallery for Griffith to meet to prepare feedback.
"As the Master Plan covers several cultural entities, such as a new art gallery, museums, the library, theatre, and a multitude of cultures, the meeting may be very congested," he said.
"We who are vitally interested in the gallery, need to be succinct, and well informed in a presentation to the community meeting."
The Griffith Regional Art Gallery Group will meet at 3.30pm on Thursday, August 17 at the Community Centre in Olympic Street.
"Our aim is to prepare an informed and united voice on the new gallery especially its preferred location," Mr Sainty said.
"It is important for all supporters and lovers of visual arts to attend this meeting on next Thursday."
Council will host a public meeting to walk through the Griffith Cultural Precinct Master Plan at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Monday, August 21 from 6.30pm.
"This master plan is the result of extensive community consultation," Councillor Jenny Ellis said.
"It's a long-term plan to guide Council in managing and improving our cultural facilities to meet the needs and expectations of our community, and contribute to our cultural identity and the economic vitality of Griffith."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
