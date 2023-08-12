Collingullie-Glenfield Park remain in the hunt to play finals this season after a final quarter surge led the Demons to an impressive 30-point win over Griffith.
The Demons kicked six of the last seven goals of the contest to run out 16.8 (104) to 11.8 (74) victors at Crossroads Oval.
The two sides traded goals early in the first term before the Demons managed to get on top and they carried a 15-point lead into the first break.
They then held that lead until early in the last quarter where back to back goals to Jay Summers and Patrick Payne saw the Swans hit the front.
With their season on the line, the Demons then rose to the challenge with Sam Stening and Ed Perryman both playing a crucial role in Collingullie's final quarter dominance as they kicked clear to run out comfortable winners at home.
The Swans will return to Exies Oval for the final round of the regular season when they take on Wagga Tigers.
