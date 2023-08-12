The Area News
Griffith Swans fall to Collingullie GP in Riverina Football League

By Jimmy Meirklejohn
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:36pm
Collingullie-Glenfield Park remain in the hunt to play finals this season after a final quarter surge led the Demons to an impressive 30-point win over Griffith.

