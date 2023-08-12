THE Leeton Bidgee Classic will be going ahead in 2024, but a new leader will need to step up to the plate.
The classic's committee met recently for its annual general meeting where Paul Smith stepped down from the role of president after almost eight years in the job.
Prior to the meeting, the committee had called for fresh blood to head along amid concerns there wouldn't be enough volunteers to assist with the event going ahead next year.
The fishing competition hasn't been held since 2020 amid pandemic, flooding and other contributing factors.
While an executive was able to be formed, the search for a new president and other volunteers is under way.
READ MORE
Mr Smith, who is also the president of the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Squad, works full-time, is a Leeton shire councillor and has a family, including a recent new baby boy, said the time had come for someone else to take up the position.
"It just got to that point where something had to give," Mr Smith said.
"Priorities change. I'll still be involved where I can, but it is the right time for someone else to have a crack."
The committee is made up of a small group of volunteers, with the event itself also in for some changes for the 2024 event.
The Bidgee Classic will move to an online format and will include a larger section of the Murrumbidgee River where residents will be able to fish from.
It is hoped this decision will attract more competitors, particularly from the Narrandera area.
Organisers also believe this format will mean the river is more open for anglers and not as cramped as it has been when based from Gogeldrie Weir.
"The committee is a really great one to be part of," Mr Smith said.
"Hopefully by changing things up, it will encourage more people to take part, particularly younger ones.
"It's something everyone can be involved in really."
Mr Smith also said he has many fond memories of his time as president.
"The networking, meeting new people and seeing kids walk away with prizes (from the Bidgee Classic) have been highlights," he said.
"Also the work we do to help restock the river."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.