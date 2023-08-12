The Area News
The Leeton Bidgee Classic is looking for a new president to lead the way

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 12 2023 - 10:00am
THE Leeton Bidgee Classic will be going ahead in 2024, but a new leader will need to step up to the plate.

