A brand-new cultural hub has opened up in Darlington Point, with 100 people turning out to celebrate the grand opening.
The Waddi Cultural Information Centre was officially opened on August 9 with politicians, local councillors, community partners and members of the public all gathering to welcome the new centre.
The Waddi Cultural Centre is a modern space dedicated to preserving and promoting local culture, heritage, and arts, as well as providing learning opportunities for visitors of any age and demographic with a wide range of programs, exhibitions and events to come.
The centre will be offering explorations into local arts, history and culture for Darlington Point and the wider Wiradjuri nation - even including a cultural garden.
It was built after the Waddi Housing and Advancement Corporation Ltd had their office condemned in 2015, sparking the inspiration to transform the area and a disused Community Centre into the Wiradjuri information hub it has now become.
The funding for the project came in large part from the Stronger Communities Funding Program, which contributed $380,000 to the work, and partnered with the Murrumbidgee Council to deliver the new centre.
Within the centre, artworks by Wiradjuri artists like Allan McKenzie, Owen Lyons and Karissa Undy adorn the walls while hand-crafted didgeridoos by Ben Curphy are on display.
Historian and author Peter Kabaila attended the grand opening, after his work writing the histories of Aboriginal settlements in the 20th century. His recordings and histories of the Warangesda Aboriginal Mission are also on display at the centre.
The centre is now open for visits.
