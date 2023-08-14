Learner driver off the road for six months

The Area News
Byron Green convicted of driving while disqualified, will spend six months off the road

By Staff Reporters
August 14 2023 - 5:30pm
A Griffith learner driver won't be able to get behind the wheel until 2024 after he was convicted on two charges.

