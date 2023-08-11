A MAN has been arrested and charged following several break and enters in Griffith and Leeton.
Police from the Murrumbidgee Police District with assistance from the Operational Support Group, executed a search warrant on Thursday, August 11 at a home in Ledgerwood Street, Griffith.
As a result, a 28-year-old man was arrested, with the search allegedly finding numerous items linked to several break and enters in Leeton and Griffith.
Police will allege this includes two break and enters at Leeton's Shell Service Station in Kurrajong Avenue and the Ampol Service Station in Pine Avenue.
The man was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, two counts of break, enter and steal, larceny, two counts of fraud, three counts of take and drive conveyance, four counts of drive while disqualified, possess house-breaking implement and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court.
