The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The Music Club of Griffith's annual quest to find promising young musicians is back once more

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adeline Erskine, the Music Club of Griffith's president. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Adeline Erskine, the Music Club of Griffith's president. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Nancy Blumer OS Butler Memorial Quest is back once again for 2023, continuing the grand tradition for promising young musicians looking for a stage and an audience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.