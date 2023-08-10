The Nancy Blumer OS Butler Memorial Quest is back once again for 2023, continuing the grand tradition for promising young musicians looking for a stage and an audience.
Instrumentalists and vocalists between the age of 12 and 18 will take the stage at Griffith Regional Theatre on September 1 at 7pm, competing for hundreds of dollars in prize money and a coveted title from the Music Club of Griffith.
Ruby Blumer is the Quest co-ordinator this year, as well as the great-granddaughter of the Quest founder and namesake, Nancy Blumer.
"The idea was to broaden the musical experiences of young people," she said.
"It gives them an opportunity to perform on a professional stage. Nancy had a lot to do with the community and loved music, so it was kicked off then."
The competition returned last year after a COVID-induced hiatus last year.
"It was bit slow to get up off the ground. People just didn't know about it, some just hadn't heard about it," she said.
"The vocalist section is always a bit quiet, so we've changed it up. Usually you have to have a live accompanist, but that's not a requirement this year."
IN OTHER NEWS
The first place in both vocals and instrumental categories will come with a cash prize of $400, while second and third will receive $250 and $100 respectively. In addition, each category will have a $50 award for an exceptional first-timer and a $100 People's Choice award.
For the vocalists, there is also a special award for amateur accompanists -
"It's to try and encourage young amateur accompanists to get on board and help their vocalists. We had some parents accompanying, a few young acoustic guitar players so we definitely encourage that," Ms Blumer said.
Adeline Erskine is the club's president, and encouraged any budding musicians to take a leap of faith and enter.
"It's a great platform for young musicians to perform on a big stage in front of a large audience," she said.
"You won't get anywhere unless you have a go ... once you start, take a breath and go into it, you tend to lose yourself in whatever you're doing. You've practiced, you've rehearsed, you know it."
Entries are open until 5pm on August 11. More information is available at the club's facebook page.
The Music Club of Griffith are also working hard to recruit more committee members, and encouraged musicians to get in touch at music.c.griffith@gmail.com.
Tickets to watch the Quest are available at the Griffith Regional Theatre's website or at 6962 8444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.