Woman sentenced to community service after brawl

Cynthia Siemson ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after being convicted of affray

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:51am, first published August 13 2023 - 12:00pm
A Griffith woman will complete 200 hours of community service after she was convicted for her role in a brawl on Parkinson Crescent.

