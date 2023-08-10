The Area News
The famed giant barrel is ready to welcome visitors back for wine tastings and tours

By Staff Reporters
August 10 2023 - 4:00pm
McWilliam's Wines are ready to reopen the Hanwood Cellar Door. Picture supplied.
McWilliam's Wines are ready to hold a grand reopening of their Hanwood Cellar Door, just in time for the 50th anniversary since it was opened in 1973.

