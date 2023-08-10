McWilliam's Wines are ready to hold a grand reopening of their Hanwood Cellar Door, just in time for the 50th anniversary since it was opened in 1973.
Australia is famous for it's "big stuff" - including the Big Banana, the Big Merino and the Big Prawn - but from August 11, Hanwood will once again be home to the Big Barrel that acts as the cellar door.
The ambitious renovation project from the Calabria family has brought the space to new life over the last year, with extensive upgrades both inside and outside.
The upgrades have turned the interiors into what the McWilliam's staff have termed a 'fortified house' style, including enough space for over 30 guests and a 360 degree cast iron fireplace.
The space also now includes a private tasting room, offering groups an intimate setting for private tasting experiences while a tasting bar allows visitors to sample wines while learning from their hosts.
Managing director Bill Calabria said that the reopening was a 'new era' for them.
"The building has become a landmark in the Riverina and was a hub for much of the great history behind the McWilliam's name," he said.
"This reopening feels like a new era for us and a great opportunity to reconnect with friends and visitors with some incredible new wine experiences."
In addition to the physical renovations, the Hanwood Cellar Door will also be rejuvenating the events and experiences available - with a 'Fortified Discovery Tasting Experience' offering a trip through time with 5, 10, 20 and 30-year-old fortified tawny wines.
While 'Fortified Cocktail Made to Mix Experience' explores cocktail-ready tawny port, already paired with tonics to create new and intriguing flavour combinations.
In future developments, a $150,000 grant from the NSW government in March is hoping to transform the cellar door into a prime tourist destination featuring pedal boats, tours and more amenities as part of the 'Experience Development Fund.'
The cellar door will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11am to 4pm. Bookings can be made at mcwilliams.com.au.
