The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

A Griffith weekend filled with Shakespearean drama

By The Area News
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bell Shakespeare presents Twelfth Night on Saturday at Griffith Regional Theatre. Picture by Brett Boardman
Bell Shakespeare presents Twelfth Night on Saturday at Griffith Regional Theatre. Picture by Brett Boardman

TWELFTH NIGHT

A fresh retelling of the Bard's romantic comedy

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.