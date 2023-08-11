A fresh retelling of the Bard's romantic comedy
Director Heather Fairburn take on William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night is a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. It features all-new music by Sarah Blasko. Doors open at 7.30pm on Saturday, with tickets from $30 for children and $50 for adults.
Magnificent men and their vintage machines
Coleambally is set to rev-up with the 16th bi-annual Vintage Machinery Club Rally. The rally will see the Bucyrus Erie dragline excavator - one of our imported from the US, will be started up plus treks, a tractor pull and memorabilia and more.
Celebrate National Tree Day by planting many trees
Head down to Bromley Road at Tharbogang to help plant 200 trees to create a haven for native wildlife. A coffee van will be there to start from 9am.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Kick your weekend off with RnB Friday at the Victoria Hotel from 10pm with Picklez, Louii and Sanchez. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Alex Pietro at 7.30pm, Saturday. Trouserpants perform at the Hotel Victoria on Saturday from 8pm. Picklez and Sanchez will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Exhibition highlights new perspectives on landscapes
Ngurambang: Our Riverina is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery casts new perspectives on the landscape of the region from a selection of artists curated by Jason Richardson. The artists are are Sophie Chauncy, Melanie Evans, Christopher Haworth, Pete Ingram, Hape Kiddle, Marita Macklin, Janine Murphy, Chris Orchard, Greg Pritchard, Jo Roberts and Kerri Weymouth. The exhibition will run until August 20.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Sunday at the Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
