The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith's Share the Dignity drive is back once again, collecting period care products to distribute

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Matthews, Katrina Tropeano and Annabelle Irvin from Individual Hair Care. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Alison Matthews, Katrina Tropeano and Annabelle Irvin from Individual Hair Care. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's contribution to the annual 'Share the Dignity' drive is back up and running, with collection points across the city taking donations of period care products for the entire month of August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.