Griffith's contribution to the annual 'Share the Dignity' drive is back up and running, with collection points across the city taking donations of period care products for the entire month of August.
The 'Share the Dignity' drive has been taking place periodically for the last eight years, coming every March and August to collect donations of period care and sanitary products. The donations are then sent to charity partners, who ensure those in need can access the vital products.
With almost 3 million Australians currently facing poverty, 'period poverty' is a serious issue across the nation, especially as the cost of living continues.
Griffith and Leeton PATL are co-ordinating the efforts in town, following their most recent success installing a 'Pink Box' in Griffith Community Centre - a free vending machine stocked with pads and tampons for those in urgent need.
This year, Share the Dignity is attempting to collect over 500,000 period products through the August and March drives.
Alison Matthews from Individual Hair Care has been supporting the drive from the very beginning, supporting the drive even before Griffith's PATL was founded.
"There's a lot of women and girls Australia-wide who can't afford these necessities, so it's nice to help in our little way," she said.
"It's a really nice feeling when the girls come around to pick it up and you can say 'Here's what we've done.'"
She added that in early days, the collected products would be shipped away - it was nice to know now that the donations would be used locally.
Ms Matthews added her continuing thanks and admiration for PATL Griffith and Leeton who organise the local drive, saying the ladies do 'such an amazing job.'
In Griffith, donation points can be found at Woolworths stores, as well as Individual Hair Care at 454 Banna Avenue, Stomp at 401 Banna Avenue and the Yambil Hub at 16 Yambil Street.
Financial donations can also be made online at sharethedignity.org.au.
