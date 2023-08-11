LETTERS: It's time to stop native animals becoming extinct

Australians are proud of their unique wildlife and would be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then environment minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct bringing the total to 34. These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species with over 1300 at risk of extinction.
In the Griffith region, for example, 66 animals and plants are threatened including the vulnerable Malleefowl. But why?
The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, environment minister Tanya Plibersek, launched the Threatened Species Action Plan pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges."
He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
I stood as an independent candidate in the past state election in the seat of Murray.
As a candidate I did poorly. Regardless, I contacted the NSW Department of Education and the NSW Department of Health (as well as other departments) for a debriefing about the current focus of the department within our electorate.
Both the NSW Department of Education and Health failed to provide me, as a candidate, any information about what was happening within their departments in the lead up to the election as a candidate.
I believe it is completely unacceptable that our state departments fail to engage in conversation with potential members of Parliament prior to state elections.
Surely, in the interests of all citizens of NSW, all departments should make available their executive staff to discuss with candidates in a state election the current goals of a department agency in the local area, to discuss the issues the department face and challenges which need to be resolved.
I am left to wonder what led the Department of Education and Department of Health to fail to engage in discussions with candidates in the state election.
Are our departments beholden to the who they believe will will an election or are our unions interfering in political matters?
If I was successful at the election, I would have been required to represent the constituents of my electorate.
Without consultation with the departments, I would have done so blindly.
Email to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680.
