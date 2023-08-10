The driver of a truck transporting sheep was lucky to escape serious injury after his vehicle rolled on the Newell Highway.
Emergency services were called to the highway, near the Burley Griffin Way intersection, at Beckom about 7.05pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed a man - the driver of the truck - at the scene but he did not need to be taken to hospital.
According to the NSW Transport Management Centre, traffic in both directions on the highway was disrupted as the truck was blocking the northbound lane.
It is understood a number of sheep were running around on the road following the crash.
The road was cleared and normal traffic conditions resumed about 11pm.
