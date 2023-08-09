The Area News
Cafe 2Sixty2 took home the Local Customer Service award at the Business Chamber's awards night

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
August 9 2023
Ashley Beaumont, Rozanne Cotterill and Jake Baker - the dream team from Cafe 2Sixty2. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's iconic Cafe 2Sixty2 celebrated a big victory at Griffith Business Chamber's awards night, being awarded the Local Customer Service award for six years of providing coffee and food to a grateful public.

