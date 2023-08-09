Griffith's iconic Cafe 2Sixty2 celebrated a big victory at Griffith Business Chamber's awards night, being awarded the Local Customer Service award for six years of providing coffee and food to a grateful public.
The Local Customer Service award is the only award to be decided solely by public votes, and they certainly voted in droves to support the cafe.
Cafe 2Sixty2's Ashley Beaumont said the whole staff were pleasantly surprised, going up against strong competition.
"We're very surprised. There were a lot of other people nominated that have really good businesses as well," she said.
In between serving customers, manager Rozanne Cotterill added that she didn't register the victory at first, but was thrilled to now be showing the trophy off to customers.
"We were shocked, I wasn't expecting it ... we were up against good ones. Even when our name was said, it just didn't register. But now I'm proud, I'm showing all our customers," she said.
Ms Beaumont attributed the win to the staff's passion and making sure nobody left the cafe unhappy.
"We always go above and beyond for our customers ... we always make sure everyone is happy and go out of our way to make sure everything is done properly," she said.
"If you train your staff well, they look after the business like it's their own. It's not just us, it's our staff that have done this as well. You treat your customers like you would like to be treated, and treat your staff the same ... treat your staff like a customer."
It's not always easy though, and she joked that there had definitely been times where biting her tongue had been difficult.
In addition to thanking the staff, Ms Beaumont made sure to add a special thanks to the customers who had come in over the last six years - whether they voted or not.
"Without our wonderful customers, we couldn't even make it. We need them just to be able to provide good service, so we're thankful for everyone who's supported us."
