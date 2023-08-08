The Griffith Swans will be hoping to maintain their position in the top three when they make the trip to Crossroads Oval on Saturday to take on Collingullie GP.
In what is shaping up as one of the closest finish to a Riverina Football League season in a number of seasons, the Swans moved back into third after their win over Narrandera last weekend.
The win was enough to secure their finals place, as they are 10 points ahead of the Demons with only eight points left available, they are still not guaranteed a top-three finish with Coolamon and Wagga Tigers breathing down their neck.
The win of the Eagles last weekend, with Greg Dreyer back in charge, would have given the Swans side confidence, and they will want to carry that into their penultimate regular season game.
The return of Nathan Richards would also provide a boost after he missed the clash with Narrandera due to having the flu, which would allow Patrick Payne to return to the forward line.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
