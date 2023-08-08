The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans take on Collingullie GP in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will be hoping to maintain their position in the top three when they make the trip to Crossroads Oval on Saturday to take on Collingullie GP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.