TENSION is reaching an all-time high between NSW teachers and the state government after a the latter pulled out of a pay deal.
Since coming into office, the NSW government led by Premier Chris Minns, has been in negotiations with the NSW Teachers Federation for better pay and conditions.
A significant deal was being worked on that would have seen teachers have their pay increased. The federation was under the belief the deal was all but confirmed when the government announced it would not proceed with the offer.
The federation has slammed the government, saying it is an "act of betrayal".
However, during a press conference in Leeton on Monday, August 7, Mr Minns said negotiations would be continuing.
RELATED
"It's really important to put into context that we are in the process of converting 16,000 temporary and casual teachers into permanent conditions," Mr Minns said.
"We've abolished the wages cap in NSW.
"We're sitting around the negotiating table to get a long-term deal for teachers in NSW, so we can attract more to the profession and keep teachers who've got decades worth of experience.
"I'm prepared to meet whenever (with the union), this afternoon if we need to."
According to the federation, two thirds of teachers have told the government they are burned out and 60 per cent are looking to leave in the next five years due to workload pressure.
IN OTHER NEWS
Teachers across the state were promised fair pay during the state election campaign by the Labor government, with many teachers campaigning a change of leadership at the state government after a decade under the Coalition's reign.
During the press conference, Mr Minns said the work between all parties would continue on.
"(We need to ensure) we get a good agreement between the Teachers Federation and the NSW government," he said.
"I thought we were making progress.
"I want us to get back to the negotiating table and I'm hopeful ... we will do just that."
It is believed the union may now be considering further industrial action as a result of the recent breakdown in talks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.