Robbery spree across North Griffith

North Griffith was struck by a number of robberies between August 1 and 6, with thousands taken from vehicles and properties along Wakaden Street.
The incidents began at the Kidman Way Inn on August 1 when a key fob and a garage remote were stolen from a vehicle - before moving north.
August 1 also saw a failed attempt to steal from a vehicle on Wakaden Street - however nothing was taken.
The thieves weren't deterred however, returning to North Griffith multiple times during the week.
August 3 was a busy night, with three thefts occurring along Wakaden Street. Two premises were broken into, with one resident losing a games console, while another had an iphone taken.
A $700 mountain bike was also taken from an unsecured stairwell on Wakaden Street on the same night.
The next day, $1000 worth of tools were stolen from the back of a ute, again at the Kidman Way Inn and on August 6, another $2500 worth of tools were stolen from the rear tray of a vehicle on Simona Close.
Police advised that a number of the thefts were related to vehicles and premises being left unsecured.
Police are treating the incidents around Wakaden Street as connected.
Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
