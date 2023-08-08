The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police are investigating a string of robberies that took place in North Griffith in the first week of August

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbery spree across North Griffith
Robbery spree across North Griffith

North Griffith was struck by a number of robberies between August 1 and 6, with thousands taken from vehicles and properties along Wakaden Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.