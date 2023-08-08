The Griffith Swans have become the first Riverina Football Netball League A grade side to post 100 points in the 2023 season after a dominant display against Narrandera.
The tone was set early in the match, and the Swans were able to keep their foot on the accelerator to come away 101-13 victory.
It is the first time since round six of the 2022 season that a team has posted over 100 points after Mangoplah defeated Narrandera 102-22.
The two points pick-up has assured that the Swans A graders will finish no lower than third with two rounds remaining before finals.
It was a high-scoring weekend for the Swans on the netball court, with three commanding wins from the remaining four grades.
A Reserve maintained their position in second spot with a crucial win as they look to stay in the top three.
A 74-17 victory was enough for the Swans side to stay just ahead of Wagga and Turvey Park.
The Swans remain in the hunt for the minor premiership in B Grade after a 71-8 victory which keeps them just two points behind the top-of-the-table Bulldogs, who still have a bye in the final two rounds.
The quest for an undefeated season in C Grade has continued after they picked up the 13th win of the season after they came away with a 64-8, which also helped them guarantee themselves the minor premiership and the first week off in finals.
There was a somewhat surprising result in the under-17s as the Swans fell to a two-goal defeat at the hands of the Eagles. They are safe in finals position but will want to make sure they hold onto their top three position.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
