In honour of 'Dying to Know' day, a special session was held at Griffith City Library to help break down stigmas and misconceptions around end of life care and what happens when we meet our end.
'Dying to Know Day' is an annual campaign across Australia, aimed at breaking down stigmas and barriers surrounding death and end-of-life care.
Griffith's LHAC hosted their own session, inviting palliative nurses, aged care specialists and funeral directors to discuss the topic and answer questions - pulling back the curtain on an uncomfortable topic.
LHAC chairwoman Margaret King said that it was 'important to do something' and make sure people were comfortable having difficult conversations with their loved ones.
"I think when you're dealing with such a tricky subject like death and dying, there's just that fear," she said.
She emphasised that the goal was to have the information out in the community, enough for it to go 'through the grapevine' and make its way to whoever needs it.
"I think we just wanted to get the message across, that you don't have to be dying to access our service. Palliative care has a lot of meaning," said social worker Sheridan McGregor.
"It's about planning for the end of life so that your family can be with you, and just be with you and talk and celebrate - and not have to be saying 'Have you got this or that?'"
Nurse Emma Bordignon agreed and spoke on the misconception that palliative care was 'only for the dying.'
"There is a lot of stigma around palliative care ... it's actually about living, and making sure that the time they have left is quality," she said.
"You don't know until you know."
While most discussion centred around palliative care and those at or near their end of life, Ms King said that they did touch on unexpected deaths, and encouraged the young and healthy to still make the effort to have the discussion.
"You don't have to be sick to get your wishes known. Chat to your family and friends, just have that conversation - even informally," Ms King said.
"Knowledge is power. Knowing about those processes and knowing about death will make it go smoother," finished Ms McGregor.
