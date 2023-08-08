The Area News
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Lake Wyangan to round out his visit to Griffith on August 7

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 10:30am
NSW Premier Chris Minns and Member for Murray Helen Dalton at Lake Wyangan. Picture by Cai Holroyd
NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed a $2 million investment into MND research, visiting Lake Wyangan with Member for Murray Helen Dalton to wrap up his visit to Griffith on August 7.

