Spectators were most surprised when John Farronato net time 36m03s thundered across the finishing mat nearly 2 minutes ahead of 2nd placed Sheila Marcus net time 46m07s.
While most long course runners, including all the top 10 posted faster times this week Farronato's net time of 36m03s was more than 9 minutes faster than last week. His placings in the competition have been 14,31,31,27,31,36,1 - Hmmm a stewards inquiry is called for.
Chris Palmer was 3rd (33m34s) then came Digby Jones (37m31s) up 14 places from last week. James Wythes (35m34S) had 45s added to his handicap resulting 5th place, Vince Restagno put in a strong performance (35m09s) and joined the top 10 for the first time in this competition.
Competition leader Fiona Fattore (39m33s) finished 7th and is now 25 points ahead of competition second place James Wythes. Chris Barbagallo 8th (35m50s) enjoys the longer course. Adrian Baird (41m38s) jumped up 17 places to claim 9th this week.
With a heaviy handicap of 24m45s Aidan Fattore 10th starts his run after more than half the short course runners have finished. His net time of 29m01s was the fastest on the day.
Clocking up his 4th win in the short course competition Harrison Palmer (15m59s) has cemented his lead in the competition with the next two races merely formalities to have his name engraved on the trophy.
Gary Andreazza (17m49s) opting for the short course this week was 2nd. Nate Mingay (12m51s) posted the fastest short course net time was 3rd, followed by Stephen Munro (19m29s) then came the first female in 5th place Molly Burgess (18m19s)
In the 2 years and under "carried category" Amelia Date (42m16s) was 1st. Charlie Flood would been 2nd if his carrier hadn't left his carry sling in Canberra.
The short course appeals to non-competitive walkers. Michelle Signor's average 2023 cracking pace of 9.46m/km is the quickest. Janelle Toole usually walks, however for some special races she runs so her average pace of 9.26m/km is not strictly for walking. Donna Jackson has an average pace of 10.09m/km but on occasions can pump it up e.g., race 6 her pace was 9.21m/km.
Neil Palframan's 2023 average pace is 10.48m/km but in race 5 of this competition his pace was 9.26m/km. Neil sometimes stops the take photos or look for wild orchids. Val Centofanti struts along at 11.07m/km usually chatting to Judith Cimador 11.13m/km.
BEST: Barellan Two Blues: Not submitted; Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted.
