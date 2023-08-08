BARELLAN were left to digest a number of mixed emotions following a 32-point win over Temora on Saturday.
The Two Blues did their part in keeping their season alive with a gutsy victory over Temora 13.5 (83) to 7.9 (51) at Barellan Sportsground.
Barellan lost Shaun Bourchier and Emerson Cody to knee injuries in the opening term and played the final quarter with just 17 men as they held on for an 'emotional' victory.
But the morale was quickly brought down somewhat when word filtered through of East Wagga-Kooringal's 53-point win over Charles Sturt University.
It leaves them all but dead and buried in their quest to make finals for the first time since their return to the Farrer League in 2015.
"I think I've told every person that's told me, I'm just going to worry about that tomorrow," Lawder said on Saturday night.
"I just want to enjoy a win.
"It's important, you've got to celebrate the wins, rally around the guys. It was backs against the wall really early, that's what we've built, no one likes playing Barellan because we're tough, we play a good, strong brand of footy and we make everyone earn it.
"We didn't back down, we never do. That's what I'm most proud of. I'm so proud to be able to stand and battle and fight and not give in. It wasn't pretty but we still won."
Temora had more opportunities early but it was Barellan who made the most of theirs to go into quarter-time eight points in front despite the early carnage.
But with their backs against the wall, Barellan produced a seven-goal second term to open up a 44-point lead at half-time.
The Two Blues lost Jason Taylor, he was knocked out, and Mick Fiore to a 'busted jaw' but rallied to hold on for a 32-point win.
"We lost Emerson Cody to a knee in the first quarter, we lost Shaun Bourcher in the first quarter so it was a bit emotional at quarter time. Losing two key players, one playing his 100th, the heart and soul of our club in Bourcher, and a young gun that's playing some really good footy, footy's cruel. It's not fair," Lawder said.
"Look, you're a man down and you've got to rally don't you? These guys have been around the footy club a long, long time and they put so much time and effort into it, they deserve to be there for these things and to see them go down with injuries like that, it's emotional. It is tough but the second quarter we played really good footy.
"JT got knocked out in the third quarter so he was done. In the last, Mick Fiore got punched in the head and went off with a busted jaw so we played a man down for the last quarter.
"It was an absolute slog, one of the hardest games of footy I've ever been involved in.
"We spoke about it at half-time, rallying around the guys that were injured. There was ambulances driving around, picking up players, and from a win, there's not too many guys smiling. You've got to feel for the guys who went down."
So Barellan now need to upset second-placed Northern Jets at Ardlethan next Saturday to be any chance of finals.
They then need Temora to upset Charles Sturt University, or The Rock-Yerong Creek to beat East Wagga-Kooringal and make up eight percentage points on the Hawks in the process.
Despite the situation, Lawder is proud of the fight his team have put up.
"Last year we won four games before the bye and we were in the hunt the whole back half but we couldn't win. We fumbled, we crumbled, we just couldn't handle the heat last year," he said.
"This year, we only won three games at the mid-season bye and now we've won four games in the back half of the year. Whether we make finals or not, we haven't given in and we haven't crumbled to that pressure.
"We're a younger group but we're more mature. We're a team of fighters and I'm super, super proud."
Ben Cleaver returned to be Barellan's best in the win over Temora. Riley Irvin, Hugh McKenzie and Dean Schmetzer were others to impress. Jack Hillman kicked three goals in his 100th game.
Tim McAuley made an instant impact in his first game of the season and was a standout for Temora, while Kieran Shea also enjoyed a strong game.
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues 3.1 10.2 11.3 13.5 (83)
Temora Kangaroos 1.5 2.6 6.8 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: J.Hillman 3, B.Cleaver 2, T.Garrett 2, W.Ellis 2, M.Irvin 1, J.Carroll-Tape 1, B.Conlan 1, R.Best 1; Temora Kangaroos: T.McAuley 1, J.Kennedy 1, A.Ferguson 1, L.Sinclair 1, B.Ruskin 1, L.Pellow 1, J.Cullen 1.
BEST: Barellan Two Blues: Not submitted; Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted.
