Beautiful Georgia is patiently waiting for her forever home.
She is a wise girl, who loves being around people and playing with her cuddle toys.
When ready to play, Georgia will jump into activity mode and entertain a crowd with a good 'zoomies' session.
She loves her play pen outings and is always ready to jump up on the cat tree or to play with any long furry or spikey toy she can get her little mittens on.
She is an early bird and first thing in the morning when staff arrive, they adore seeing those beautiful big eyes when she comes to greet them from her sleep with a delectable purr.
Georgia adores cuddles and face scratches and has loads of affection ready to give in her new forever home. She is an inside cat who will love hanging out with you.
If you would like to meet Georgia, please give Griffith City Council a call on 1300 176 077 to book a meet and greet with the Animal Rehoming Officer.
Female Cat Adoption Fee is $287, which includes desexing, first vaccination, microchipping and NSW lifetime registration.
Reminder on Tuesday, August 15 from 9am-1pm, the Animal Welfare League NSW will be at Griffith Showgrounds, offering free health checks, microchipping and vaccinations.
Bookings are not required, cats must be in carriers and dogs on a lead.
This venture is funded by the NSW Government in collaboration with Griffith City Council and our Local Veterinary Centres to create better responsible pet ownership.
