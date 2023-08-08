IT HAS been many years since a NSW Premier has paid a visit to Leeton, but current leader Chris Minns has put an end to that streak.
Mr Minns was in Leeton on Monday, August 7 to tour Leeton's SunRice mill alongside Member for Murray Helen Dalton and NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty.
The group met with SunRice staff, as well as chairman Laurie Arthur and incoming chief executive officer Paul Serra.
It is believed the last Premier to visit Leeton was Barry O'Farrell about a decade ago.
"Water was a big challenge we discussed," Mr Minns said.
"There are always opportunities and challenges in relation to the export market ... we've committed to keep dialogue going and communication at a high level.
"I know Tara has met with the board of SunRice ... I think they are pretty happy with the level of engagement from my government and we want to keep that up.
"It's a good export industry, it uses half as much water as other rice growers in different jurisdictions and places around the world."
Mr Minns also spent time in Wagga and Griffith during his visit to the region and said returning to the Riverina again was high on his agenda.
He hoped voters would see his government and their presence as a vote of confidence in regional NSW.
"We care passionately about regional NSW, the Riverina is a beautiful part of the world. I've really enjoyed my time through here over the last few days.
"We'll keep coming down. My ministers will be constantly returning to the Murray and Murrumbidgee communities (to try) and confront the challenges these communities face.
"I don't care who people voted for in the past election.
"My obligation as Premier of NSW is to everybody of this state and every part of this state."
Mrs Dalton was pleased to host Mr Minns in the MIA and said it was pleasing to see the state's leader taking a real interest in the region.
"It's good to see the Premier visiting the area, I did want him to see the great success stories in our area and I think SunRice is certainly one of those," she said.
"We want to show the great things we are doing and how important we are to the state's economy.
"I do want some action on a few things.
"I think the current government has had time to settle in, so now we want to get our teeth into some of these big problems we have.
"I will be pressing the Premier on many issues. It shows a sign that he is concerned and he's looking at the bush and regional areas.
"Now, the rubber has to meet the road with a few of these big issues."
