The long-awaited Southern Industrial Link is now officially open for business, with NSW Premier Chris Minns visiting Griffith to open the bypass.
The road has been in development for years, but was opened for use on July 21 - providing a vital bypass for freight trucks to circle Griffith rather than going directly through the town.
Mayor Doug Curran, state Member for Murray Helen Dalton, state Minister for Regional New South Wales Tara Moriarty and Mr Minns met to celebrate the grand opening.
"The Griffith Southern Industrial bypass is a significant project and a game-changer for Griffith and our region, but I also feel it is for Western NSW and beyond," Mr Curran said.
"This new infrastructure will allow more freight to leave our area, as well as travel through the region in a safer and more sustainable way."
Of the $33 million investment in the project, the latest section to open up represents a third of the total budget - a major milestone in completing the massive job.
Mr Minns said that as he had only been Premier for a few months while the project took years, he was hesitant to take any credit for it but commended state members and Griffith City Council for their long years of work to get the road done.
"I really want to congratulate the local members and the council for working diligently to realise this project, particularly when you consider how important linking up Griffith to surrounding towns and export markets is for the local economy," Mr Minns said.
"It's good for the community and something that I think will be important for agriculture particularly to get to export markets, so it's great to be part of it today."
Mrs Dalton was equally pleased with the success of the project, and was looking forward to seeing more.
"Even just standing here, you can see how many trucks have gone past, so it's very important," Mrs Dalton added.
"It's a great bit of infrastructure, and I think it's setting us up for the future. We need more, but this is a great start."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
