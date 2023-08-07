The Area News
The Griffith Southern Industrial Link promises to provide a needed detour around the city for heavy trucks

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Minister for Regional New South Wales Tara Moriarty, Member for Murray Helen Dalton, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Griffith mayor Doug Curran cutting the ribbon. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Minister for Regional New South Wales Tara Moriarty, Member for Murray Helen Dalton, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Griffith mayor Doug Curran cutting the ribbon. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The long-awaited Southern Industrial Link is now officially open for business, with NSW Premier Chris Minns visiting Griffith to open the bypass.

