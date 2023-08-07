The Area News
Hanwood move one step closer to Leonard Cup minor premiership

Updated August 7 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:15pm
After extending their winning streak to 12 games, Hanwood could wrap up the minor premiership this weekend when they play host to second-placed Tolland.

