After extending their winning streak to 12 games, Hanwood could wrap up the minor premiership this weekend when they play host to second-placed Tolland.
The Hanwood side continued their impressive season after heading to Young and returning with the three points.
Johane Oberholzer found the back of the net 15 minutes in after a fast start from the Lions saw them open the scoring after nine minutes.
Three minutes after the break, Hanwood was able to take the lead after Airlee Savage before Oberholzer scored her second with 22 minutes remaining and saw the Hanwood side take a 3-1 win.
RELATED
It means that a win over Tolland this weekend would put Hanwood nine points clear at the top with three games remaining.
Meanwhile, Hanwood's Madden Shield side was able to pick up a fourth straight win after putting six goals past Young.
Serena O'Connor had a strong day with a double, while Anita Cimador, Maree Cirillo, Savage and Teneeka Andreazza all found the back of the net.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.