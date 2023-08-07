The Area News
Yenda Blueheelers take down Black and Whites in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 1:28pm
With two rounds remaining in the Group 20 League Tag competition, Yenda has joined the three-way scrap for a top-three position after a 20-12 win over the Black and Whites at Wade Park.

