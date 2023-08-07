With two rounds remaining in the Group 20 League Tag competition, Yenda has joined the three-way scrap for a top-three position after a 20-12 win over the Black and Whites at Wade Park.
The Blueheelers were able to make the most of some missed tags as Kayla Panazzolo was able to make a breakthrough the middle of the Panthers' defence to give the home side an early lead.
The Black and Whites were then able to make the most of a repeat set close to the line, with Nanise Tale getting over for her first of the afternoon.
It was the Panthers who were able to take a two-point lead into the halftime break as Tale got over for her second after some missed tags close to the line.
It was almost a mirror start to the second half for the Yenda side as Panazzolo was able to make a break down the win and won the footrace to the try line, and with a successful conversion from Alannah Starr, the Blueheelers lead 12-8.
Yenda was able to find their stride as Jayda Cook was able to make a dart from dummy half to get back-to-back tries for the first time for the home side.
That lead was pushed out further when Jenna Richards found her way over to put the icing on the cake with seven minutes to go and the Blueheelers leading 20-8.
The Panthers were able to score a late consolation as Niumai Serukabaivata got on the end of her own grubber to see the Black and Whites close to within eight points, but the Blueheelers were able to hold on to take the 20-12 win.
After being held scoreless by minor premiers West Wyalong last weekend, coach Lance Poka was pleased to see his side able to rebound quickly.
"The girls are really coming together, and I think we had a really good start which set the game up," he said.
"I have to give it to our defence. Even though they were able to put 12 points on us, I thought we were really strong at the back."
The win moves the Blueheelers into equal third and just two points behind the second-placed Panthers, but Poka isn't too worried about their finishing position.
"We are just taking it game by game and will just be happy to make finals regardless of where we finish," he said.
"Everything will start again in finals."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
