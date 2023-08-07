The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students at Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool were excited to learn about trees for National Tree Day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students at Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool were thrilled to celebrate National Tree Day. Picture supplied
Students at Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool were thrilled to celebrate National Tree Day. Picture supplied

While cars and trees might usually be natural enemies, Griffith's Owen Toyota dealership are breaking the cycle and continuing their efforts in celebrating National Tree Day with local schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.