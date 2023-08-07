While cars and trees might usually be natural enemies, Griffith's Owen Toyota dealership are breaking the cycle and continuing their efforts in celebrating National Tree Day with local schools.
Owen Toyota representative Sarah Taranto visited Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool on August 4, teaching about the benefits plants provide to humans and wildlife alike, and sharing tips on how to look after them.
The dealership has been celebrating the environmental day for 16 years, and while they usually try to cycle through the schools, a visit to Wiradjuri Pre-School in 2022 went so well that Ms Taranto said they had to visit again this year.
"They were just so thrilled last year, so they invited us back. We try to spread out, take turns with each school but we have visited most schools over the 16 years we've participated in tree day," she said.
"It was only a brief catch up, we just had a quick chat about the benefit of trees, talk about how they provide shelter and shade for us and the wildlife. I also tried to give it a bit of an Indigenous edge, talk about the tools and what they used to do with the bark."
Students were also gifted peace lilies of their own to look after, and were amazed to learn how the leaves would droop in order to let them know it was time to be watered.
"Last year we planted trees and shrubs for their playground, so we tried to mix it up," Ms Taranto said.
National Tree Day isn't just for school students though, and Owen Toyota are set to host a public tree planting day on August 12, brightening up the corner of Bromley Road and Walla Avenue between 9 and 11am.
"It's just to get our hands dirty here in town, create a bit of a haven for the wildlife out there, and have a community event," said Ms Taranto.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
