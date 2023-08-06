The Area News
Griffith progresses to women's grand final after extra-time thriller

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 9:54am
Griffith's dominance throughout the season was rewarded as the Blacks progressed to the Southern Inland women's grand final.

