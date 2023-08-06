The Griffith Business Chamber's celebrated awards night invited many of Griffith's most prominent business owners, staff and patrons out for a night to celebrate the successes of the last year.
After months of nominations and deliberation between judges, the night finally arrived when the business community learnt who had taken out the prizes - however all agreed that the competition this year was exceptionally strong.
The Griffith Business Chamber's annual awards night was a high-class affair on August 5, inviting guests and nominees to a fancy dinner at the Exies Bagtown Club before settling down to the main event of announcing the winners.
THE WINNERS ARE:
Worm Tech took out the most coveted prize of the night, first winning Excellence in Small Business before taking out the Local Business of the Year Award for 2023 and cementing themselves in Griffith's business community.
The Local Business of the Year award was an exceptionally strong competition, chosen between the winners of the Excellence in Micro Business, Small Business and Large Business awards.
Adrian Raccanello and Thomas Dewing from Worm Tech were both surprised and thrilled by the award.
"I'm overwhelmed," said Mr Raccanello.
"We just do everything we do, day in and day out without thinking about it ... I guess we've expanded our footprint, not only in customer distribution but in terms of who we're talking to on a daily basis."
IN OTHER NEWS
The Gurdwara Singh Sabha Society were also very pleased with being awarded the Outstanding Visitor Experience in recognition of the Shaheedi Tournament's success, and dedicated the award to all of Griffith.
"This isn't just our award, it's everyone's award."
The only award to be decided solely by the public is the Local Customer Service Award, which went to Cafe 2Sixty2 after a massive number of votes from the community.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran delivered a speech while announcing the Local Business of the Year, reflecting on how the business community of Griffith helped the town thrive and grow and encouraged visitors and patrons to take a moment to reflect on the businesses they were visiting over the next weeks.
