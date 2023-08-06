A fiery game at Rawlings Park has seen Hanwood able to come away with the three points after a 3-0 win over Tolland in the top of the table clash in the Pascoe Cup.
The visitors were able to make an early impression on the scoreboard as with just three minutes gone Will Piva was able to find the back of the net.
Coach Jason Bertacco was happy that his side were able to get that early breakthrough to settle the nerves.
"It was good to get one and then we dropped off a bit from there and Tolland probably had the better of play with stages," he said.
"Probably with a minute to go in the first half Tolland got through on a one on one and Cameron (Darling) pulled off a big save. It could have been a different halftime talk had it been 1-all."
On the hour mark Nathan Battocchio was able to put Hanwood two goals up and just six minutes later Chris Zappala was able to put the game to bed with his side's third.
That wasn't the end of the action however as both sides saw red cards after Hanwood's Daniel Johnson and Will Piva along with Tolland's Adeyemie Williams were all given their marching orders for second yellows in he final 12 minutes.
Bertacco felt that the game had a finals feel about it.
"First half was a bit scrappy from both teams with both sides not wanting to make mistakes, it had a finals feel about it," he said.
"We made some adjustments in the second half and I felt we dealt with it a lot better. The send offs with us down to nine and Tolland down to 10, it just didn't add to the atmosphere of what the game was.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
