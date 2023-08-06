The Area News
Hanwood fend off challenge from Tolland in Pascoe Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:00pm
A fiery game at Rawlings Park has seen Hanwood able to come away with the three points after a 3-0 win over Tolland in the top of the table clash in the Pascoe Cup.

