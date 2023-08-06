Yoogali SC has seen their margin at the top of the Capital Premier League ladder tighten further after a nil-all draw with Canberra White Eagles.
Up against the side running last in the competition, Yoogali SC would have been hoping this game would be the one that helped them rediscover a bit of form heading into the final month of the season.
It is the first time this season that the Yoogali side has been held goalless and now sees the margin to Queanbeyan City at the top of the table down to just four points with the City side still having a game in hand, where they will travel to Wagga.
It wasn't all bad news for Yoogali, as they were able to pick up the three points against the White Eagles in 23s which all but secured their finals berth with a 3-1 win. The win pushes them eight points clear with four games remaining.
Yoogali will return home next weekend, looking to keep their flawless home record intact when they take on Belconnen.
