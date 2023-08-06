The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Five goals from Kahlan Spencer guided Griffith to a 79-point win over Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 6 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith returned to form after claiming an impressive 79-point win over Narrandera at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.