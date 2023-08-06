Griffith returned to form after claiming an impressive 79-point win over Narrandera at Exies Oval.
Six goals to two in the opening term got the Swans off to a perfect start and they never looked back going on to run out comfortable 19.16 (130) to 7.9 (51) winners.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was back at the helm today and he was pleased with the way his side rallied after a tough couple of weeks.
"We've had two losses in a row so we had to win," Dreyer said.
"I thought Narrandera played quite well today and it was difficult to get the group up because it's been a pretty intense week.
"We lost a couple of key position players with Taine (Moraschi) playing VFL and Nathan Richards having the flu.
"I was happy with the end result and it probably looked a bit better than it really was."
Richards has been outstanding for the Swans this season in the ruck and his omission forced young forward Patrick Payne to shoulder the majority of the workload.
Dreyer thought that Payne did an admirable job and he was aided by a couple of fellow forwards who gave him a well earned break.
"He played well," he said.
"He played the bulk of the game as young Hutchy (Brad Hutchison) does so they had a good battle actually.
"Henry Delves did a little bit, James Toscan did a little bit but Patty did 90 per cent of it."
The trio's cameo in the ruck offered up the opportunity for someone else to hit the scoreboard for the Swans and it was Kahlan Spencer who took full advantage finishing with five goals.
Dreyer was impressed with the performance of Spencer who returned to form after a couple of quiet weeks.
"Yeah Spen got back in the middle of the ground as well and played a bit of midfield," he said.
"Then he went forward and got five goals today which is a good reward."
Rhys Pollock, Oliver Bartter and Dean Simpson were also good for the Swans while captain Jack Rowston had an outstanding game for Griffith.
Dreyer was pleased with the performance of Rowston who has been exceptional over the past couple of weeks.
"He was really good Jack," he said.
"He was best on field today and he really controlled that middle and he took it upon himself to play on Luke McKay as well.
"He slowed him down and he was our best by far today."
Ahead by seven goals at three quarter time and after a bruising past month of football, the Swans could've been forgiven for easing off in the last quarter and cruising to a comfortable victory.
However they did the exact opposite and piled on seven goals to two to run out strong winners at home.
Dreyer was pleased with the way the Swans finished the match and believed that momentum should carry them in good stead heading into a tough challenge against Collingullie-Glenfield Park next weekend.
"We've had some big days recently where we had our pink day which got a big crowd and we played Turvey at home and we got a big crowd," he said.
"The crowd was down and it was hard to get up and we just asked at three quarter time for them to run it out and try and roll into next week.
"I thought they played really well that last quarter and they really kept at it, that's one trait I've been really pleased with is that we just keep competing.
"It doesn't matter we keep trying hard and I think they did that today as well."
Full Time
Griffith 6.6 9.8 12.14 19.16 (130)
Narrandera 2.2 5.4 5.6 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Griffith: K.Spencer 5, J.Toscan 3, A.Page 2, H.Delves 2, J.Summers 2, A.McCormick 1, J.Rowston 1, J.Girdler 1, D.Simpson 1, R.Pollock 1; Narrandera: L.Mckay 2, B.Renet 2, D.Matthews 1, C.Vearing 1, T.McLella 1
BEST: Griffith: J.Rowston, K.Spencer, P.Payne, R.Pollock, O.Bartter, D.Simpson; Narrandera: L.Mckay, B.Renet, J.Powell, J.Grinter, B.Hutchison, D.Quilter
