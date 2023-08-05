The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites take down Yenda in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 5 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Black and Whites have become only the second team to occupy the top spot in Group 20 first grade this season after a 42-point win over Yenda at Wade Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.