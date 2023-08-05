The Griffith Black and Whites have become only the second team to occupy the top spot in Group 20 first grade this season after a 42-point win over Yenda at Wade Park.
While the rest of the competition sat on the sideline, the Blueheelers and Panthers played their rearranged round nine game, with both sides wanting the two points for different reasons.
After a tense opening 10 minutes, the Blueheelers gifted the Black and Whites field position, and they were able to capitalise with Paula Naidike getting over while William Charles followed soon after to see the Panthers leading 10-0 after 20 minutes.
The Black and Whites were able to make the most of any field position gained, and after a penalty got them within 15 metres of the line, coach Andrew Lavaka was able to run straight through the Yenda defence.
On his return to the club Jarrad Wiliams was able to make the most of a break from Mosese Naliva to see the Black and Whites leading 22-0 at the break.
Naliva was able to score a try of his own just after halftime before a second to Charles looked to have put the game to bed with 10 to go.
The Blueheelers had a couple of close calls as time wound down, but Naashon Mataora and Naidike were able to help their side come away with a 42-0 victory.
Lavaka said it was important to see his side carry over their form from their victory over Leeton last weekend.
"Came in after last week's game and just wanted to continue that performance," he said.
"The defence was mentioned, and I think we have surprised ourselves a bit to keep Yenda scoreless.
"When you make the little errors, the momentum is going to swing. Full credit to Yenda, that tried to take advantage of those chances and made us work a little bit harder, but we were able to hold them out."
Williams had a strong debut for the Panthers, and Lavaka said that may give him a bit of a headache going forward.
"We didn't expect him to play that well in his first game back, and it's great to have him back," he said.
The two points see the Black and Whites move above Leeton into first with two rounds remaining.
