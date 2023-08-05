The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Community members and several RSL sub-branches gathered to remember Lance Corporal Peter McDuff

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members and the RSL gathered at Darlington Point cemetery to remember Lance Corporal Peter McDuff. Picture supplied
Community members and the RSL gathered at Darlington Point cemetery to remember Lance Corporal Peter McDuff. Picture supplied

A touching service saw the community turn out to pay respect and commemorate the life of Vietnam veteran, Lance Corporal Peter McDuff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.