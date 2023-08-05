A touching service saw the community turn out to pay respect and commemorate the life of Vietnam veteran, Lance Corporal Peter McDuff.
The service was held in honour of the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from Vietnam, with a similar service being held at every grave and commemorative plaque site across Australia and overseas.
While a national Commemorative Service will be held on August 18 in honour of the day - many veterans and their next of kin will be unable to travel to Canberra to attend, and so the more local services are being held to ensure all will have a chance to mourn, honour and remember.
Lance Corporal McDuff was a Darlington Point local and Vietnam veteran who was accidentally killed by a stray rocket during a training drill in 1967.
In honour of his service, he was remembered and farewelled at Darlington Point cemetery on August 3.
Darlington Point-Coleambally RSL Treasurer Kenneth Martin said that the service had been touching, especially with Lance Corporal McDuff's brother attending.
"His brother was able to come out for the service, the captains and vice-captains from Darlington Point school turned up with one of their teachers. Members of the sub-branches from Griffith and Leeton and Darlington Point-Coleambally," he said, estimating that 40 or 50 people in total attended.
In addition, Reverend Sue-Ellen Chilvers, Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae and deputy mayor Robert Black were in attendance.
Several members of the sub-branch read psalms and poems in tribute to Lance Corporal McDuff, along with Reverend Chilvers.
"The service was more directed at Peter, speaking to him - which was an unusual touch but it was very personal," said Mr Martin.
"His death was a tragic accident that should never have happened, but unfortunately, these things do ... we just try and remember."
The national commemorative service will be live-streamed from 10am in the Burley Griffin Room at the Griffith Regional Theatre in a collaboration between Griffith City Council and the Griffith RSL sub-branch.
