A new initiative to help expectant and current mums gain friendships has been deemed successful.
The first meeting of Mums Meeting Mums was held in the Griffith City Library on August 3, attracting several attendees who shared advice and experience over parenthood.
The success of this has lead to a hope that another meeting will be held in September.
"We had a lovely little group of five mums gather, both first time ones and those already with children," Mums Meeting Mums support group founder Kylie Zandona said.
"Many had newly relocated to Griffith from both cities and regional centres. They had babies aged between one week and 18 months of age, and were looking to build friendships which is exactly what the goal of this was.
"I think they really enjoyed the opportunity to catch up and meet each other. They described Griffith as a nice place to live. We shared information on different events that are happening, including those at the library.
"I also had two expecting mums who were looking to come along but weren't able to make it. But I'm hoping to have another meeting in September.
"The key about this is that I don't want to replicate other existing groups in Griffith. Moreso, this is an opportunity to offer support to those going through tough times to get to know each other.
"I hope they continue to maintain contact so they can navigate the parenting journey together," Ms Zandona said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
