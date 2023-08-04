The Goolgowi Ex- Servicemen's Memorial Club annual 'Camp Oven Cook-Off' is back for a second course, inviting outdoor chefs to test their mettle against each other.
This year, the competition will be held on August 19, and the rules are simple - a meal must be cooked in a camp oven, and be able to feed ten people. Cooking will begin at 12pm before judging at 6pm.
Judges will be selected from caravaners staying overnight, or community members interested in a free feed, while the chef who wins them over will receive a brand-new camp oven.
Khloe Favero, one of the organisers of the competition, said that they had put the competition together in a push to help the community reconnect and get out after COVID-19.
"We started it last year to get the community together and engaging with each other because after COVID, the community just stopped. We thought we'd get the community involved and all together," she said.
"We had about nine teams enter, judges were caravaners who were staying overnight."
This year, ten teams have already entered and more are expected to sign up in the coming days, to the excitement of Miss Favero.
"We'd like to see more people get involved, we've seen more comments on social media and people talking about it more ... I feel like this year may be a bit bigger than last year," she said, but encouraged entrants to get in touch before August 12.
"It just gives us time to make sure there's enough room cleared. It just tells us how many vacant spots we need so people have room to cook their food."
Eager cooks can book a spot by contacting the club at 6965 1308 or messaging their facebook page.
