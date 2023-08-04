The Area News
The Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club 'Camp Oven Cook-Off' is back for seconds

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Competition heating up at last year's camp oven cook-off. Picture supplied
The Goolgowi Ex- Servicemen's Memorial Club annual 'Camp Oven Cook-Off' is back for a second course, inviting outdoor chefs to test their mettle against each other.

