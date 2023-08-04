A much-loved Griffith woman who was taken too soon has been farewelled at a packed service.
Friends and family gathered at Griffith's Kingdom of Hall Jehovah's Witness on August 4 to pay their respects to Eppie Eade who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.
A former resident of Griffith Retirement Village, she was described as one who always had a smile by minister Robert Bianchini.
"It's so hard to comprehend when we lose someone we know, and this is certainly the case with Eppie," Minister Bianchini told mourners.
"She had a kind, happy disposition, with no enemies. She was well-liked, well-loved and got along with everyone.
"She was the sort of person that no matter what the situation was, she was always a pleasure to be around, and who always wanted to do things for people," he said.
A native of Hillston, Ms Eade was one of seven children and was a devote follower of Jesus Christ.
Minister Bianchini described her as a 'truly settled woman in her community' given her 40-years as an employee at Bartters, starting work at the age of 21.
Her passions also included playing golf and her dogs.
The service wrapped with a singing of Song 139 - See Yourself When All Is New, followed by a prayer.
Ms Eade was tragically lost her life in a car accident near Lake Wyangan on July 22.
