With one more show left, KROP 2023 has already been hailed a roaring success, with a packed out Griffith Regional Theatre on Thursday night.
Some 18 schools from across the region came together to deliver their best, wowing some audience members to tears of joy on the night.
Sadly it is the final year long-standing coordinators Di Alexander and Monica St Baker will be involved with KROP, having been involved since 2005.
Described as integral founders responsible for branching out the event from Griffith to the broader region, coordinator Robyn Schmetzer said they will be greatly missed.
"Regional arts coordinator Di Alexander is retiring while advisor Monica St Baker has moved into a new position she expects will keep her busy," Ms Schmetzer said.
"They have been the back-bone of this for so many years, making the production it has come to be known as.
"It began with Griffith schools and, with their help, expanded to feature public schools from further abroad.
"I thank them dearly for their efforts - KROP would simply not be what it is today without them."
Viewing the action from back stage on Thursday night, Ms Schmetzer said she was blown away.
READ MORE
"I couldn't stop smiling. I thought the performers interrelated so well with those from other schools, each rising to the challenge with bravado," she said.
"There were even older students lending their support to younger ones who were a little nervous. They put them on ease and got them invigorated."
While several schools captivated her especially, the highlight was the finale which saw all combine for a rendition of 'Teachers Pet'.
"It managed to raise the roof. I don't think audiences were expecting it," she said.
Newcomer West Wyalong Public School also brought much entertainment to the table.
"They brought six performers along who were strong vocalists. They were in awe of how the show ran and I've already heard they are looking to return next year," she said.
"It was also the first time in a number of years Hillston was involved and was great to have them back.
"Overall, everyone really stepped up this year, with a wide range of acts. Everyone was amazed with the quality and range of the event, with some parents saying they had tears of joy in their eyes.
"I want to thank the Griffith Regional Theatre which did so much to help this production and accommodate everyone's needs," Ms Schmetzer said.
The final performance of KROP 2023 will be held from 6pm tonight in the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.