Retailers and establishments have weighed in on yet another beer tax set to hit the hip pockets of patrons and drinkers alike in Griffith.
From August 1, the industry has been hit again with a beer tax increase, expected to further reduce clientele amid the cost of living.
But this time the tax will also affect those purchasing their favorite brew retailers.
Drinkers will now be paying a $20 tax on a slab of full-strength beer or almost $4 on a round of four full-strength pints.
Despite the increase, retailers and establishments are moderately calm even with waning clientele amid the cost of living and since the last time the price was hiked earlier this year.
Driver Foodworks store manager Deb Korden believes it won't stop regulars from stepping in to buy a slab.
"It's no different to cigarettes. If people want it, they will buy it, it will just cost a bit more," Ms Korden said.
"The prices have gone up and down over the last couple of years. It's fairly unsurprising that it has gone up amid the cost of living because everything is going up.
READ MORE
"There might be the odd customer who gets a shock, but I think most people understand it is what it is. We will still be selling beer regardless," Ms Korden said.
Griffith Exies operations manager Mike Whelan said clientele has already slowed in recent months and the latest hike won't help things.
But he is also somewhat sympathetic to the reasons behind the increase.
"Every tax has an effect on spending, and amid the cost of living and with the cost of mortgages rising, it won't make things any easier," Mr Whelan said.
"I believe it will have an effect on us because any tax means less money in the pocket for people to spend on things we offer. This will effect the cost of producing beer too, let alone selling it and buying it.
"But I understand that the government has to balance the books. It's unfortunate, but I get it."
While the Billabong Bottleshop wished to not make comment, general manager Steve Fosci noted the team is opposed to the tax, fearing it will have effects on trade.
Australia's beer tax is among the highest in the world, now overtaking Japan with only Norway and Finland charging more.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.