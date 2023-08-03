Wine enthusiasts curious about the making of their favourite drop are set to benefit from a winemaking session hosted by Yenda winery Berton Vineyards.
Bella Vita Tours is staging the unique event at the winery's cellar door this month, with people from across the region and beyond expected to take part.
The interactive hands-on experience will showcase the world of winemaking, including a sensory journey exploring the intricate flavours and aromas of the industry.
It will also included a tasting of 2017, 2018 and 2019 Bonsai Shiraz.
Cellar door manager, Cella Dimitrescu, is anticipating a crowd following on from the popularity of a similar session that was held earlier this year.
"We had 25 people alone who came from Sydney so it was certainly a drawcard," she said.
"We even had one woman tell us it was the best winery experience she had ever had, noting she was a frequent visitor to cellar doors."
Those on hand will have the opportunity to blend wine, bottle and take home their creation.
"We will have cabaret and shiraz straight from our tank and attendees will be able to blend them to their desired taste, whether that be 50/50, 75/20, or otherwise.
"Glass bottles will be provided for them to take home their blend, and at the end we will showcase our own blend followed by a tasting of our past vintages as well as a range of wines from South Australia.
"I think it will be something different to what people normally do at wineries. The last one we did was during vintage where we actually had attendees picking grapes straight from the vine to taste, as well as juice from a batch of freshly crushed grapes.
"It should be a good interactive experience," she said.
The session will be held August 24. Those interested in attending should contact Bella Vita Riverina Tours.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
