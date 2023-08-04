LETTERS: Federal Govt playing states against each other over water

Did you know that in 1923 the Murray River ran dry at Swan Hill, the three states, South Australia, Victoria and NSW decided to work together in sharing water.
During the Second World War, the Hume Dam nearly ran dry and the Murray River Commission stopped delivery of water to avoid the dam being empty by the end of the season, drought was more severe than ever.
Governments of the day knew the only way to increase population and irrigation for Australia to be self-sufficient was to increase the size of the Hume Dam to 2500 gigalitres.
In 1962, South Australia, Victoria and NSW agreed to have equal share of water during water restrictions, which were needed during the drought.
The next drought in April 1968, the Hume Dam was down to 99 per cent, a new dam was needed.
The three sates along with the Commonwealth came up with the Dartmouth Dam which is situated 80 kilometres from Albury.
Construction started in March 1972 and was completed in 1979 at a cost of $132 million and holds 9300 gigalitres of water.
During the drought years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, the federal government paid the South Australian government to produce water from their desalination plant. $100 million for 100 gigalitres of water for farmers to produce hay.
Irrigators had to go online for applications of water in two lots of 50 megalitres, priced at $100 per megalitre of water. On the open market the price was $600 per megalitre.
The lucky ones who received water, 800 irrigators out of 3400 who applied. While dairy farmers watched the full water supply channel going past their farm unable to use it, they had zero allocation and MIA irrigators had six per cent allocation. No summer crops were planted.
On Wednesday June 28, the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was debated in parliament, and our federal Labor Minister for Environment and Water, said that 80 per cent of water was recovered under Labor (2100 gigalitres) and the Liberals sabotaged the Murray-Darling Basin Plan during their time in government.
Tanya Plibersek said the 450 gigalitres to be recovered for South Australia for drinking water, agriculture, industries and the economy. Federal Labor is pitting one state, SA against the other two states, NSW and Victoria, how does one share water when it does not rain?
We have forgotten that the water cycle and the life cycle are one.
I write concerning the Labor government's Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill. This bill purports to "protect" our society from misinformation and disinformation, especially on social media. Really! So now we are going to be subject to government sponsored "truth" are we? I say this because any statement made on these forums will have to abide by what the government sees as the correct opinion or "take" on any subject, overseen by the Australian Communications and Media Authority. If your post is contrary to what they see as the acceptable narrative, you potentially could be censored, or fined or worse.
Australians have always had freedom of speech. If this bill passes we are into a new era of uncharted waters. We've seen this kind of government overseas and always said how fortunate we were to live in Australia.
Our soldiers fought in many wars to give us this freedom. Suddenly, all their sacrifices could be overturned at the stroke of a pen if our Parliament votes for this.
The Australian government is seeking your feedback on the exposure draft of the bill. The draft has a lot of rules and regulations about digital platforms, their administration and what they can do and can't do, but fails to mention what actual issues or subjects they are aimed at.
Make your voice heard through a submission. You have until August 6.
