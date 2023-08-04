The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Federal Govt playing states against each other over water

August 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Federal Govt playing states against each other over water
LETTERS: Federal Govt playing states against each other over water

STATES ARE BEING PLAYED AGAINST EACH OTHER

Did you know that in 1923 the Murray River ran dry at Swan Hill, the three states, South Australia, Victoria and NSW decided to work together in sharing water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.