LETTERS: Federal Govt playing states against each other over water

I write concerning the Labor government's Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill. This bill purports to "protect" our society from misinformation and disinformation, especially on social media. Really! So now we are going to be subject to government sponsored "truth" are we? I say this because any statement made on these forums will have to abide by what the government sees as the correct opinion or "take" on any subject, overseen by the Australian Communications and Media Authority. If your post is contrary to what they see as the acceptable narrative, you potentially could be censored, or fined or worse.