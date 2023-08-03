A former Griffith woman turned Monash university professor has reflected on her success after receiving a prestigious accolade.
Professor Judith Gullifer, a former alumni of Charles Sturt, was acknowledged in the university's annual Foundation Day Alumni Awards last month.
Professor Gullifer was highly commended in the 2023 Alumni of the Year - Research Excellence category.
Her academic journey has taken her a long way, from starting her degree via distance education in 1997 as a mother living on an 8,000 acre property outside Griffith, to now serving as Professor and senior director of education at Monash's School of Psychological Sciences.
Even more remarkable, Professor Gullifer was unable to obtain her HSC from Griffith High before commencing her career, saying it goes to show the possibilities of what can be achieved.
"I failed my HSC and never expected to get to where I am. That is precisely why I tell young people the HSC is not the end of your life," she said.
"I was able to to do a bridging course through Charles Sturt and that opened doors for me. If I can do it, anyone can."
Professor Gullifer recounted the experience of studying through Charles Sturt at Bathurst while living on the farm.
"The university would send me packages with printed material and I basically had to teach myself step by step," she said.
"We only got mail two or three times a week. The local bus driver, who also ran the post office, went out of her way to deliver my books so I had incredible support from the community."
Passionate about her studies on mental health in country areas, she took an internship at Griffith Community Health as a general counsellor thereafter.
READ MORE
Later she obtained a teaching position at Charles Sturt's School of Psychology which led to her receiving a Faculty of Arts Award for Academic Excellence in 2009.
In 2010 Judith's teaching excellence was also recognised with three more awards - a Faculty of Arts Award for Teaching Excellence, a Vice-Chancellor's Award for Teaching Excellence, and the nationally recognised Australian Psychological Society Early Career Teaching Award.
In 2016 she moved to Melbourne to teach at Monash University and in 2021 co-edited A Rural, Remote and Very Remote Handbook of Mental Health.
"My research has been based on older people living in rural communities, interviewing farmers to better understand their experiences," Professor Gullifer said.
"Unfortunately the further west you go, the greater the prevalence of mental health issues and services for people are much harder to access. I've always been passionate about addressing this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.